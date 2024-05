Share:













Due to scheduled repairs of power units of nuclear power plants, power supply restrictions for consumers may return in the coming days.

Interfax Ukraine writes about this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Now we have 8 power units working. There are no restrictions for two days, because we took two power units out of repair (on May 26 and 27), but in two days we will take out another units for repair, and then, I think, Ukrenergo will already introduce restrictions," said acting chairman of the board of the Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company, Petro Kotin, on May 29 at a meeting of the energy committee of the Verkhovna Rada.

According to him, the power units, which are planned to be taken out for repair, will return to work in two months.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, no power outages are planned in Ukraine on Thursday, May 30.