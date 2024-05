Defense Ministry tells how many Ukrainians who updated their data in Reserve+ have deferral

Share:













Copied



1.3 million Ukrainians liable for military service updated their data in the Reserve+ application. Among these people, about 25% of men have a deferral.

This was announced by the spokesman of the Ministry of Defense, Dmytro Lazutkin, on the air of the telethon.

"Among those people who have "reservation" or have the right for deferral and who have updated their data, there are about 25-28.5% of such people. All other people are those who can be mobilized at a certain moment," Lazutkin said.

However, he clarified that it will not be possible to mobilize such a large number of people at one time.

"We understand that in order to even train a certain number of people, it is necessary to evaluate all possibilities," the speaker of the Ministry of Defense concluded.

It will be recalled that earlier the Ministry of Defense reported that 710,000 citizens of Ukraine, who were displayed with the appropriate status in the Oberih register, were removed from the groundless search. This was done thanks to the Reserve+ application.

From May 18, men are obliged to update their data for mobilization activities within two months.