The Nova Poshta launched MoneyGram remittances.

This is stated in the message of the Nova Poshta, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

From now on, you can receive an international MoneyGram remittance at any Nova Poshta branch.

Money is available immediately after sending the remittance from abroad, without opening an account.

Receiving cash is free for the recipient and takes a few minutes.

In addition, Western Union and RIA remittances can be received at the Nova Poshta branches.

In order to quickly receive a remittance, you must:

- contact the nearest Nova Poshta branch;

- tell the cashier the MoneyGram remittance number;

- provide identity documents;

- receive funds in cash.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Bank of Ukraine included NovaPay, which accounts for 32% of the total volume of intrastate money remittances, in the list of the most important objects of the payment infrastructure.

In 2023, the record number of transactions in NovaPay reached 2.46 million transactions per day.

MoneyGram provides worldwide online and offline money remittance services.

MoneyGram is headquartered in Dallas, Texas with offices around the world.