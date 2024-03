Share:













As part of the implementation of the oversight function, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), based on the results of activity monitoring in 2023, identified a list of important payment infrastructure facilities in Ukraine.

This is stated in the message of the NBU, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The only systemically important payment system, as in previous years, was the Electronic Payment System (EPS) of the National Bank of Ukraine.

Six payment systems are included in the category of important payment systems, namely:

MasterCard, MasterCard International Incorporated, USA;

Visa, Visa International Service Association, USA;

NovaPay, LLC NovaPay, Ukraine;

PrivatMoney, JSC CB PrivatBank, Ukraine;

MONEYCOM, LLC SWIFT GARANT, Ukraine;

Finansovyi svit, LLC Ukrainian Payment System, Ukraine.

Two payment systems - PrivatMoney and MONEYCOM - are new to the list compared to 2022.

In addition, based on the results of activities in 2023, important participants of systemically important and important payment systems were identified:

JSC CB PrivatBank (EPS NBU, MasterCard, Visa);

JSC FUIB (PrivatMoney);

FC CONTRACT HOUSE LLC (Finansovyi svit).

Also, based on the results of 2023, three important technological operators of payment services have been identified: AC DC PROCESSING LLC, Ukrainian Processing Center PJSC and TAS LINK LLC.

The distribution of payment infrastructure objects by categories of importance is carried out by the regulator in accordance with international practice in order to increase their reliability and efficiency, as well as to bring their activities into compliance with international oversight standards.

For example, the National Bank imposes enhanced requirements on the payment infrastructure objects assigned to the categories of importance regarding the management and organization of activities, access and participation in the payment system, risk management system, settlement finality, ensuring cyber resilience and business continuity management.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Bank divides payment infrastructure objects by categories of importance annually based on the results of their activity during the previous year.

The criteria for determining the importance of payment infrastructure objects, established in the resolution of the board of the National Bank of Ukraine dated August 24, 2022 No. 187, are the volume of operations and the types of services provided by them.