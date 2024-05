In conversation with US Secretary of Defense Austin, Umierov notes positive trends in mobilization

Share:













Copied



In a conversation with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Defense Minister Rustem Umierov noted the positive trends in mobilization and the dynamics of the restoration of combat brigades.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, Syrskyi noted that during the weekly telephone conference with Umierov and Austin, he informed in detail about the current situation at the front, outlined the urgent needs, in particular for ammunition, air defense and equipment for staffing new units.

"The Minister of Defense of Ukraine, in particular, noted the positive trends of mobilization and the dynamics of the restoration of combat brigades," Syrskyi said.

In turn, Umierov reported on Facebook that the focus of the conversation with Austin remained the issue of air defense and ammunition, given that russia continues to drop guided aerial bombs along the entire front line.

The Minister of Defense noted that he separately emphasized that Ukraine should have the right to strike enemy territory.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the law on mobilization entered into force on May 18.

According to the Ministry of Defense, at the end of May, more than a million Ukrainian persons liable for military service updated their data online through the Reserve+ mobile application.