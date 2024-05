More than 1 million persons liable for military service update their data through Reserve+ application - Defe

More than 1 million Ukrainians liable for military service have updated their data through the Reserve+ mobile application.

The press service of the Ministry of Defense has announced this, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"More than 1,000,000 citizens have updated their data through the Reserve+. For comparison, the number of persons liable for military service who did it through administrative service centers - 40,865, territorial recruitment and social support centers - 21,735," the message says.

It is noted that the Reserve+ application is currently the easiest way to update data, it is already available in 176 countries.

"It would take about a year for the territorial recruitment and social support centers to process a million requests!" - Deputy Minister of Defense Kateryna Chernohorenko is quoted in the message.

In addition to Ukraine, the application is most often used in Poland, Germany, Canada, the U.S. and the Czech Republic.

The Ministry of Defense noted that soon a military registration document will appear in the Reserve+ application, which will have the same legal force as a paper one.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, as of May 21, more than 1 million Ukrainians liable for military service had logged into the Reserve+ application, of which 700,000 had updated their data.

Besides, online recruiting will be introduced in the Reserve+ application.