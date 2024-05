Share:













During May 29, the total number of combat clashes increased to 60. The largest number of battles occurred in the Pokrovsk direction. Also, the enemy became significantly more active in the Kurakhove direction.

It was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is conducting attacks from Murom towards the village of Starytsia. In particular, the fighting continues in the area of Vovchansk. The total number of fights is 5.

11 battles have already taken place in the Kupiansk direction. During the day, 22 invaders and a tank were destroyed. Three clashes are still ongoing.

The enemy launched two unsuccessful assaults in the Lyman direction. This time in the territories of Serebrianske Forestry.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the russians attacked in the areas of the Novyi microdistrict near Chasiv Yar, as well as the village of Ivanivske. They got rebuffed.

Five combat clashes are taking place in the Pokrovsk direction. Since the beginning of the day, their total number has already reached 19. The russians concentrated their attacks in the areas of Novoselivka Persha, Novooleksandrivka and Sokil.

In the Dnieper direction, the russians tried three times to storm the positions of the Defense Forces in the area of Krynky. One of the battles on the left bank of the Dnieper continues. The situation is under control.

Recall, the President's Office believes that the russian federation wants to seize as much territory as possible in Ukraine in order to freeze the war.