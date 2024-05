Share:













Poland will transfer "all available resources" to the defense of the border with Belarus. This is connected with the attack of migrants on the Polish border guard.

This was stated by the Prime Minister of Poland, Donald Tusk, Onet reports.

According to the head of the Polish government, it is planned to restore the buffer zone on a strip about 200 meters wide from the state border line. However, Tusk did not specify what the buffer zone would consist of.

"I want to convey this to everyone. There is no room for any negotiations here. You can use any available methods, the Polish border must be protected," the politician stressed.

Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz supported Tusk's call. He called the attack on the Polish soldier "banditry".

"All means are at your disposal. This is a situation that is becoming more and more difficult every day, this is an organized action by the Belarusian services," the head of the Ministry of Defense noted.

According to the deputy of Kosiniak-Kamysz - Cezary Tomczyk, the wounded border guard is in a serious condition. The incident happened the day before. A Polish serviceman was injured by a migrant who tried to break through the barrier on the border with Belarus.

We will remind, at the end of April 2024, the President of Poland Andrzej Duda said that Warsaw is ready to deploy NATO nuclear weapons.

He emphasized that this issue has been the topic of negotiations between Poland and the USA for some time.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the beginning of May, it became known that Latvia started construction of fortifications on the border with russia.