Poland is ready to place NATO nuclear weapons on its territory, and this issue is the subject of negotiations with the United States.

Polish President Andrzej Duda told Fakt.pl about this.

Duda answered the question whether the issue of exchanging nuclear weapons with the United States is a topic of Polish-American negotiations.

"This has been a topic of Polish-American negotiations for some time. I have already spoken about it several times. I admit that when I was asked about it, I stated our readiness," the Polish leader said.

He drew attention to the fact that russia is intensifying the militarization of the Königsberg district (Kaliningrad Oblast of the russian federation). Recently, it has been moving its nuclear weapons to Belarus.

"If our allies decide to deploy nuclear weapons within the scope of the nuclear weapons exchange also on our territory to strengthen the security of NATO's eastern flank, we are ready for that. We are an ally in the North Atlantic Alliance, and we also have obligations in this sense, that is, simply we are implementing a joint policy," Duda explained.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the spring of last year it became known that russia had transferred nuclear weapons to the territory of Belarus. The press secretary of the president of the russian federation, Dmitry Peskov, later explained such actions by Moscow as "concern for security."