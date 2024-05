Share:













The russian invaders are using the temporarily captured Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (Zaporizhzhia NPP) as a military base for their fighters.

This is stated in the message of the National Resistance Center (NRC).

Thus, according to the NRC, Chechen units of the russian guard "Akhmat" (OMON and SOBR) are stationed at the Zaporizhzhia NPP in Enerhodar, which have been deployed a base of the plant. In one of the rooms, the Chechens even created a shooting range.

The occupiers explain the presence of militants and their equipment at the station as the alleged protection of the facility, but in reality the equipment and militants are involved in patrolling the city and repression against Ukrainians.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the temporarily occupied Kakhovka (Kherson Region), collaborators compiled a list of "ownerless" apartments.

It was previously reported that in the temporarily occupied territories, due to fear of the underground, the russian invaders forbade local "policemen" to walk in uniform during off-duty time.

In addition, the russian aggressors in the temporarily occupied territories drive state employees to watch propaganda films.