Occupiers forbid "policemen" to wear uniforms due to fear of underground at temporary occupied territories - N

In the temporarily occupied territories (TOT), due to the fear of the underground, the russian invaders forbade the local "policemen" to walk in uniform during off-duty time.

This is stated in the message of the National Resistance Center (NRC).

According to the NRC, employees of the so-called Ministry of Internal Affairs should wear civilian clothes in order not to expose themselves once again to the danger of "subversive groups".

"That is, despite propaganda statements about support on the "referendums", the occupiers know the real state of affairs and act accordingly. And the reality is this - the russians are invaders and foreigners on our land, and retribution awaits them at every step," the National Resistance Center emphasizes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the russian invaders in the temporarily occupied territories are forcing state employees to watch propaganda films.

In addition, according to the NRC, in connection with active offensive actions and increasing losses, the russian invaders are increasing the number of morgues in the temporarily occupied territories.

Also, the aggressor country of the russian federation plans to send 1,300 priests to the war against Ukraine.