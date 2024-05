FlixBus opens flights from Ukraine to airports in Moldova, Poland and Hungary

The FlixBus transport company has announced the launch of three international lines from Ukraine: "Kyiv - Chisinau" via Odesa and the Chisinau airport, "Truskavets - Modlin" via Lviv and Warsaw and "Vinnytsia - Budapest" via the Budapest airport.

This is stated in the company's message, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The complete route of the new line N 3292: Kyiv – Bila Tserkva – Uman – Odesa – Chisinau International Airport – Chisinau.

"This is the first FlixBus line from Ukraine to Moldova, it is operated together with the partner Transmarine. Buses run on this route every day. This line also includes new domestic routes in Ukraine - yes, you can transfer between such cities as Kyiv, Bila Tserkva, Uman and Odesa, in both directions," the message reads.

The complete route of the new line N 3243: Truskavets – Drohobych – Stryi – Lviv – Warsaw – Nowy Dwór Mazowiecki (Modlin airport).

Departure will be made 3 times a week starting June 1.

"This is the first direct connection of FlixBus between Lviv and the Modlin airport. FlixBus already has an existing line between Kyiv and Modlin, which is quite popular, for now the offer will also cover Lviv," the message says.

The complete route of the new line N 3283: Vinnytsia – Khmelnytskyi – Ternopil – Ivano-Frankivsk – Kalush – Stryi – Mukachevo – Uzhhorod – Budapest airport – Budapest (Népliget).

The first flight is scheduled for June 2 from Vinnytsia, departures will take place twice a week.

In total, FlixBus has 29 direct bus flights between Ukraine and 6 EU countries, 9 of which call at airports.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, FlixBus opened a new bus line from Kyiv to the Stuttgart Airport (Germany) on March 19.