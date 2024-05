Share:













Today, May 29, the United States Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo arrived in Kyiv for a visit.

The Embassy of the United States of America in Kyiv has reported this on X.

“We are pleased to welcome @TreasuryDepSec Wally Adeyemo to Kyiv as he meets with senior officials to discuss U.S. support for Ukraine, our next steps to tighten sanctions, and efforts to harness the value of Russian frozen assets. pic.twitter.com/tJGoVyvGO8

— U.S. Embassy Kyiv (@USEmbassyKyiv) May 29, 2024

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in April, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe adopted a resolution calling for the transfer of frozen state assets of the aggressor country russia for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

In February, the Council of the European Union adopted a decision that paves the way for the creation of a mechanism for the use of profits from frozen russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine.