Ukraine is grateful to its international partners for providing military aid, but only half of the arms deliveries reach the hands of the Ukrainian military on time.

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umierov made a corresponding statement in an interview with the Reuters agency.

According to him, the Defense Forces of Ukraine managed to stabilize the situation in the north of the Kharkiv Region, where the offensive of the russian army began in early May.

Umierov emphasized that the Ukrainian military needs more weapons and more firepower, including long-range missiles.

"We are holding out, but, of course, we need more weapons <...> we need long-range missiles to prevent them from entering our country," Umierov said.

The minister added that Ukraine is grateful to its partners for military aid and weapons, but only half of the promised supplies arrive on time.

He noted that every delay benefits the more numerous and better equipped enemy of Ukraine.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the arrival of American military aid, in particular artillery shells, after an almost six-month pause, enabled the Armed Forces of Ukraine to stop the advance of the russian army in the Kharkiv Region.

Recall that on May 21, the spokesman of the Khortytsia operational-strategic group of troops, Nazar Voloshyn, said that the Ukrainian military managed to stabilize the situation in the city of Vovchansk in the north of Kharkiv Region.