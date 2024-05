Share:













In the Kharkiv Region, the situation remains difficult, but the Defense Forces managed to stabilize the situation in the city of Vovchansk.

The speaker for the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Troops Group Nazar Voloshyn has stated this on the telethon.

"Currently, the circumstances and operational situation in the Kharkiv Region remain difficult, it is dynamically changing. However, our defense forces and all the units involved managed to stabilize the situation, in particular in the city of Vovchansk," he said.

According to Voloshyn, the russians do not give up trying to break through the defense of the Armed Forces near Lyptsi, Vovchansk, Starytsia. Over the past day, the russians carried out 83 attacks on the Kharkiv axis and as of today there have already been 5 combat clashes.

"I should note that the number of combat clashes with the enemy in comparison with the previous day has almost halved. The enemy does not stop, of course, trying to focus their efforts on the axis of Strilecha, Lyptsi and the capture of the city of Vovchansk with the subsequent exit to Bilyi Kolodiaz and the deployment of the offensive right in the rear of our troops," he said.

Voloshyn added that near the border, the russians created and significantly strengthened the operational and tactical group of troops.

"However, our Defense Forces are holding on, trying to push out the occupation troops in the direction of the village of Hlyboke and in the area of ​ ​ Vovchansk, in which the enemy intended to gain a foothold right within residential buildings. However, our defenders do their best and do not allow it to do this," the speaker assured.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov said that the Defense Forces of Ukraine stabilized the front line in the northern part of the region.

Earlier, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine showed footage of street battles in Vovchansk.

In addition, in Vovchansk, russians shot a man in a wheelchair and abandoned his body in the middle of the street.