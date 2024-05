Training time of mobilized reduced by quarter due to influx of people and lack of training centers — Nalyvaic

Share:













Copied



Member of Parliament from the Batkivshchyna faction Valentyn Nalyvaichenko claims that the training time of mobilized Ukrainians has been reduced from two to one and a half months.

He made the corresponding statement on the air of Ranok.LIVE on Tuesday, May 28.

According to him, the reduction in the training time of the mobilized was reduced to one and a half months due to the large flow of people and the lack of training centers.

Nalyvaichenko added that only professional military personnel are trained in the countries of the European Union.

For this reason, it is not possible to unload training centers in Ukraine by sending part of the mobilized to other countries.

"For example, in order to train F-16 maintenance personnel, you cannot take mobilized people. Those should be people with education, military experience, knowledge of languages, and one has to pass a lie detector in order not to send a Russian agent there," Nalyvaichenko said.

Note that this information has not yet been officially confirmed by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine or the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on May 21 it became known that ten Ukrainian servicemen completed F-16 fighter maintenance training in the Netherlands.

Recall that earlier, before this, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced that the first F-16 fighter jets would arrive in Ukraine within a month.