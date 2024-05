Share:













10 Ukrainian servicemen completed F-16 fighter maintenance training in the Netherlands.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands.

So, the Netherlands promised to provide Ukraine with at least 24 F-16 fighters. The department notes that they also need to be serviced.

"Ukrainians have learned to service all the parts important for a fighter pilot. These are helmets, on-board oxygen systems and parachutes," the report says.

It is said that the training also included the assembly and testing of an emergency rescue kit. This allows a fighter pilot to survive for several days after an emergency landing. It includes food products and medicines.

During training, cadets prepare for all possible risks while flying the F-16. As a result, it will provide better protection for Ukrainian pilots.

The training program was developed by the Flight Safety Equipment (VVU) cluster.

"F-16 pilots actually trust their lives to the military who maintain the aircraft. When they take off, they know that they can rely on the knowledge and skills of these people and that the aircraft is in working order," the Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands added.

The Netherlands is also one of the initiators of the European F-16 Training Center (EFTC) in Romania. 11 F-16 aircraft have already been placed at the disposal of the EFTC.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that F-16 multi-purpose fighters will arrive in Ukraine within a month.

Meanwhile, Ukraine received the first F-16 multipurpose fighter aircraft simulator from the Czech Republic. The main module of the simulator is already being prepared for operation.