The head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, reproached Hungary for blocking military aid to Ukraine.

He said this when he arrived at the meeting of the defense ministers of the European Union countries, European Pravda writes.

Borrell explained that Hungary imposed the blockade because of non-defense concerns - specifically, the rights of minorities and the activities of Hungarian companies.

"We are doing our best to solve these problems. But they have nothing to do with defense - it is a matter of protecting their own national interests," Borrell said.

"Everyone defends their national interests. They have the right to do that, but there should be a certain proportionality in how you defend your national interests and the consequences of the decision you block," he added.

Borrell noted that the EU has seven pieces of legislation awaiting approval to mobilize around EUR 6.6 billion from the European Peace Fund. However, due to the position of Hungary, it is impossible to allocate funds.

"Yesterday the Minister of Foreign Affairs, and I think that today Minister Umierov will remind us of the critical needs of Ukrainians. So, we have to provide them. We have the resources - that's the sad thing. We have the money. We have capacity, but we are still waiting for a decision on the implementation of the recently approved Fund for Assistance to Ukraine," Borrell explained.

It will be recalled that earlier Zelenskyy had a long conversation with Orban and invited him to the Peace Summit.