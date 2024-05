Share:













The Netherlands is trying to assemble the Patriot anti-aircraft missile complex in a short time, in order to then hand it over to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This country calls on other countries that are armed with this air defense system to join the initiative.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands.

The Netherlands provides the main components from its own stocks. At the same time, Amsterdam identified which countries could potentially also provide parts and ammunition from their stockpiles. The Minister of Defense of the Netherlands, Kajsa Ollongren, calls on these countries to join the project.

"We are negotiating with countries about the assembly of the Patriot system, as well as the training of Ukrainian crews. If other potential partner countries can supply parts and ammunition, we will be able to provide Ukraine with at least one complete system in the short term," she emphasized.

The Dutch government says it is aware of the shortage of Patriot systems, but at the same time it is convinced that "Ukraine is also fighting for Europe, and its military capabilities, energy production and vital infrastructure are under daily attack."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 8, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said that he is ready to discuss sending Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine.

On May 6, Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles announced that Ukraine had already received Patriot air defense missiles.

It will be recalled that on April 18, Olaf Scholz said that NATO countries can transfer six more Patriot systems to Ukraine in addition to one more that Germany promised to transfer.