Romanian President states that he ready to consider transfer of Patriot system to Ukraine

The President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, said that he is ready to discuss sending Patriot air defense system to Ukraine.

He told reporters in Washington after a meeting with US President Joe Biden, Reuters writes.

Iohannis noted that for the past several weeks there has been a discussion about who can send Patriot systems to Ukraine.

"President Biden brought it up ... during our meeting, and I said I'm open to discussion. I have to discuss it with the Supreme Defense Council to see what we can offer and what we can get in return, because it's unacceptable to leave Romania without air defense," Iohannis said.

Romania signed an agreement to receive Patriot air defense systems worth USD 4 billion in 2017, with the delivery of the first batch in 2020.

Although Romania has only one Patriot battery in operation, Iohannis said discussions were about another battery that is almost ready for use.

Romania, a NATO member since 2004, shares a 650-kilometer border with Ukraine and has repeatedly been hit by russian drone debris as russia attacks Ukrainian ports on the Danube.

It will be recalled that Scholz previously stated that NATO countries can transfer six more Patriot systems to Ukraine in addition to one more that Germany promised to transfer.

Meanwhile, Ukraine is negotiating the transfer of four more Patriot systems.