Belgium plans to transfer several F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine by the end of 2024, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be able to use them only on Ukrainian territory.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said this during a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We will do everything in our power to deliver some aircraft already this year and this can be a good contribution to help other countries that are also providing F-16s this year," De Croo said.

He noted that Belgium is conducting consultations with Denmark, the Netherlands and Norway regarding the provision of F-16s to Ukraine.

"The fact that we can provide our planes this year and in the following years is a very important signal to send a clear message: Ukraine will have a full-fledged air capability with these fighters this year and the following years," De Croo said.

The Prime Minister of Belgium emphasized that according to the agreements, military equipment and military materials should be used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Ukrainian territory.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 28, Ukraine signed a security agreement with Belgium, which provides for the provision of at least EUR 977 million in military support to Ukraine in 2024 and 30 F-16 fighter jets by 2028, the first of which will arrive this year.