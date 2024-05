Share:













Ukraine has agreed with Belgium on cooperation in the field of security and long-term support; the Agreement provides for the provision of at least EUR 977 million for military support to Ukraine in 2024.

The text of the Agreement signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Belgium Alexander De Croo is posted on the President's website, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Belgium will continue to provide long-term military support to Ukraine to ensure its self-defense stability and deter future russian aggression. The Belgian Fund for Ukraine and other funds established for this purpose, financed, among other things, by Belgian corporate taxation levied on windfall profits received from the immobilization of russian assets, which are stored in the Belgian central securities depository Euroclear, serve for the permanent military and civilian support of Ukraine," the document says.

The corresponding Agreement on cooperation in the field of security, in particular, provides for the provision of EUR 1 billion in military aid to Ukraine in 2024.

It is noted that as of April 30, 2024, Belgium has aided Ukraine with a total amount of EUR 1,072 million, of which EUR 898 million is military support.

According to the Agreement, Belgium will continue to provide support to Ukraine during the ten-year term of this Agreement.

It is noted that, together with partners from the EU and the G7, Belgium seeks to ensure that the immobilized russian assets, as well as the income from them, are maximally used to provide long-term financial support to Ukraine - both direct budgetary support and through a support mechanism that will be determined by the EU and /or G7, and/or for compensation for damages, losses and damage caused to individuals and legal entities, as well as the state of Ukraine, as a result of russia's internationally illegal actions in Ukraine or against Ukraine, including its aggression, which is a violation of the UN Statute.

Belgium became the eleventh country with which Ukraine concluded a bilateral security agreement to implement the provisions of the Joint Declaration adopted by Ukraine and the members of the Group of Seven in Vilnius on July 12, 2023.

In total, 32 states have already joined the Joint Declaration.

Before that, Ukraine signed bilateral agreements with Great Britain, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland, Latvia, and Spain.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on Monday, May 27, Zelenskyy arrived in Spain to sign a security agreement.