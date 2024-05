Share:













The member of the Verkhovna Rada from the All-Ukrainian Association Batkivshchyna faction, the first deputy chairman of the parliamentary committee on energy issues, Oleksii Kucherenko, considers the draft government resolution, which proposes to increase the electricity tariff for the population from UAH 2.64 to UAH 4.8 per kWh to be unreasonable.

He announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Yesterday I looked at the explanatory note to the draft government resolution on increasing the electricity tariff for the population. The document does not stand up to any criticism, the argument boils down to the thesis - "the market price is UAH 7.47, so we want to sell at UAH 4.8". In the case of an increase to UAH 4.8, the population will additionally pay a huge sum of about UAH 65 billion per year, 70% of which will go to Energoatom and 30% to Ukrhydroenergo. Where and how they are able to use this money and how it will help the restoration of the destroyed energy industry is practically unclear," the MP wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Minister of Energy, Herman Halushchenko, said that it is planned to establish a new tariff for electricity depending on the volume of electricity consumption.

At the same time, the decision to increase electricity tariffs for the population will be made by the end of May.

The Cabinet of Ministers decided to leave the price of electricity for the population at the level of UAH 2.64 per kWh until May 31 (inclusively).