Dragon Capital has maintained its GDP growth forecast of 4% in 2024. It expects the hryvnia to weaken to UAH 42/USD by the end of the year.

This follows from a statement by the company, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Economic recovery: after growing by 5.3% year over year in 2023, the Ukrainian economy continues to recover. Export of basic goods (grain, oil, ore, steel) returned to pre-war levels. Electricity shortages: due to attacks on energy infrastructure, shortages remain moderate in summer and autumn, allowing production to be maintained at current levels. International support: it is expected to receive about USD 37 billion of external financing, which will help keep the reserves of the NBU at the level of USD 43 billion and finance the budget deficit. Budget and mobilization: the law on the state budget needs to be revised to adequately finance the army and take into account the impact of mobilization, which will cost the budget USD 1.5-2.0 billion. The hryvnia exchange rate: a controlled weakening to 42 UAH/USD is expected by the end of the year. This will support export competitiveness and the budget.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the National Bank worsened the GDP growth forecast from 3.6% to 3% in 2024.