Overnight into May 28, russia launched three kamikaze drones over Ukraine, which were shot down by the Air Defense Forces.

This follows from a statement by the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, posted on Telegram.

The russians have traditionally launched UAVs from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk area.

"Overnight into May 28, 2024, the enemy attacked with three attack UAVs of the Shahed-131/136 type," the message said.

Enemy drones were shot down by Air Force units in the Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Cherkasy Regions.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, overnight into May 26, the russian occupiers launched a missile-air strike against Ukraine using 14 air-launched missiles and more than three dozen attack UAVs. Ukrainian Air Defense Forces worked in nine regions.

Meanwhile, in the afternoon of May 27, russian occupation forces hit a civilian enterprise in Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs. It is known that about ten were injured, and one dead.

Yesterday, May 26, the russian army of occupation struck the airport in Zaporizhzhia with a Kh-59 missile.