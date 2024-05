Share:













Overnight into May 26, the russian occupiers launched a missile-air strike against Ukraine using 14 air-launched missiles and more than three dozen attack UAVs. Ukrainian Air Defense Forces worked in nine regions.

The commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine / Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk announced this on his Telegram channel.

So, for the attack, the occupiers used:

2 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles launched from MiG-31K aircraft (launched from the airspace of the Tambov Region, RF);

12 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95 MS strategic aircraft (launch area of the Saratov Oblast, RF);

31 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs (launches - Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Yeisk, RF, and Cape Chauda, Crimea).

As a result of anti-aircraft combat, anti-aircraft missile units, fighter aircraft, EW means of the Air Force, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine downed:

12 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles;

31 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs.

Air targets were destroyed in the Mykolayiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytskyi, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia, and Chernihiv Regions.

