Share:













Copied



Tomorrow, May 28, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Portugal on a working visit and will hold meetings with the country's Prime Minister Luís Montenegro and President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

It was reported by the website of the President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

"At the invitation of the President of the Republic and the Prime Minister, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Portugal on a working visit tomorrow, May 28," the message reads.

It is indicated that President Zelenskyy's working visit is part of the common intention to deepen relations between the two states, with a special emphasis on strengthening cooperation in the field of security and defense.

In addition, Portugal is going to confirm its commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as the maintenance of political, military, financial and humanitarian support to Kyiv.

It is reported that during the visit, Zelenskyy will hold working meetings with Prime Minister Luiz Montenegro and will be received by President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, it became known on May 15 that the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy canceled the visit to Portugal and Spain, which was planned for that week.

Meanwhile, the Portuguese government will allocate EUR 100 million (about USD 109 million) to the purchase of artillery ammunition for Ukraine as part of the Czech initiative.