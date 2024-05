Share:













Copied



Planet Labs satellite images appeared after the May 26 attack by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on the russian long-range radar station "Voronezh M", located in the city of Orsk, Orenburg Oblast of the russian federation.

The photos were published by journalists of the Radio Svoboda project - "Schemes".

So, the Planet Labs satellite recorded the consequences of the Defense Intelligence attack. In particular, the picture dated May 27 shows that dark spots have appeared on the territory of the radar, which were not there before. Journalists assume that these may be traces of a fire due to a UAV hit, but the resolution of the photo does not allow assessing the degree of possible damage to the russian station.

Picture of May 26. Photo: Radio Svoboda project - "Schemes"

"This radar station is located more than 1,800 km from the border with Ukraine. According to open sources, Voronezh-M is part of russia's long-range stationary over-the-horizon radars. They are designed to detect space and aerodynamic objects, such as ballistic and cruise missiles. Such radar has a target detection range of up to 6,000 km," Schemes reported.

It will be recalled that the Defense Intelligence informed the mass media that in the afternoon of May 26, the department's drone attacked the long-range target detection radar station "Voronezh M", located in the russian city of Orsk, Orenburg Oblast.

It was claimed that the Ukrainian drone covered a distance of more than 1,800 km to an enemy target, setting a new record for the range of damage for kamikaze drones.