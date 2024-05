Zelenskyy in Kharkiv inspects printing house destroyed by russian strike and promises to help restore product

In Kharkiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the site of the Factor-Druk polygraphic complex destroyed by a russian strike and promised to help restore production capacity.

This is stated in the message of the Office of the President, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Zelenskyy was informed that as a result of shelling on the territory of the printing house, the bookbinding workshop caught fire, during the missile strike there were more than 50 workers at the enterprise, seven were killed, and 21 people were injured.

Only according to preliminary estimates, about 20,000 books for children and adults, including school textbooks, were destroyed. The full-cycle production, where almost all Ukrainian publishing houses printed books, was destroyed.

Zelenskyy expressed his condolences to the relatives and friends of those who were killed as a result of this missile attack by the aggressor country russia and promised that the state will find money to restore production capacity.

As reported by the Ukrainian News agency, on Thursday, May 23, the russian occupiers attacked the Factor-Druk printing house in Kharkiv. This is one of the largest typographic complexes of a complete cycle in Europe, books of almost all Ukrainian publishing houses are printed there.