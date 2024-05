Share:













In the russian federation, they practice the use of "idle" aircraft, when during massive take-offs of MiGs, not all fighters actually carry missiles. A reduction in the duration of air alerts during MiG flights may also indicate the training nature of the enemy's actions.

This was reported by the spokesman of the Air Force Command of Ukraine, Illia Yevlash, on the air of the telethon.

"Idle" planes to create the appearances of a massive attack are included in the practice of training and working out the tasks of the russians.

"The practice of using "idle" aircraft for extras is monitored. They can use, for example, five MiGs, but only two launches take place. This happens for different purposes, for example, to train pilots or practice certain complex tasks. That is, the goals are different, but this is the practice," Yevlash says.

According to him, the explanation of why the duration of the air alert during the take-off of MiG-type aircraft has decreased is also related to the training of the russians.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, talking about the meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on Friday, November 17, said that he had instructed the Ministry of Defense, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Cabinet of Ministers to propose a solution for the departure of russian aircraft carrying Kinzhal missiles did not paralyze the country for hours.

Zelenskyy believes that the level of Ukrainian air defense allows the country not to be stopped for several hours due to an air alert during the departure of russian MiG aircraft.