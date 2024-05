Share:













In the russian city of Livny, Oryol Oblast, two UAVs fell on the territory of an oil depot.

This was announced by the governor of the Oryol Oblast, Andrey Klichkov.

"This morning, during another massive attack on the Oryol Oblast, an unmanned aerial vehicle crashed into the territory of a gas station in the city of Livny.

Part of the facade of the administrative building was damaged, operatives and city administration employees immediately arrived to locate and eliminate the consequences.

“At the time of their work, another unmanned aerial vehicle fell on the territory of the gas station," he wrote.

According to Klichkov, the driver of the fire department was killed at the scene. Three more employees of the services were wounded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the Pentagon previously criticized Ukraine's strikes on russian refineries.

Meanwhile, a group of Ukrainian MPs arrived in Washington with the aim of trying to get consent from the US authorities to use American weapons to launch strikes on the territory of russia.

Markarova did not publicly discuss at what stage Ukraine is in discussions with the US or other partners on this issue.