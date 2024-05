AFU repel occupiers’ attack in direction of Lyptsi in Kharkiv Region, situation is tense in Petropavlivka area

Ukrainian troops repelled the attack of the occupiers in the direction of Lyptsi in the Kharkiv Region, the situation is tense in the Petropavlivka area.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, in the Kharkiv axis, our soldiers repelled the attack of the aggressor in the direction of Lyptsi. Ukrainian units are implementing measures to improve the defense lines, and are having success in some areas," the message says.

During yesterday's day, the enemy lost 191 occupiers in the Kharkiv axis, among which 63 persons are irreversible losses.

In addition, our soldiers destroyed two tanks, two artillery systems, nine unmanned aerial vehicles and 11 vehicles and seven units of special equipment.

24 enemy dugouts were also damaged.

"The situation is tense in the area of Petropavlivka. In the areas of settlements of Stepove, Novoselivka and Nevske, attacks have been repelled. The battle is ongoing in the area of Hrekivka," the General Staff added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Defense Forces of Ukraine stopped the russian troops in the Kharkiv axis and are conducting counteroffensive actions.

On May 23, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, informed that in the Kharkiv Region, the russian occupiers were engaged in street battles for Vovchansk and suffered high losses, while in the Kupyansk axis, the situation in the Kyslivka area is difficult, and intense fighting continues on the approaches to Chasiv Yar, the most fierce battles - in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove axes.