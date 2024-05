Share:













The Defense Forces of Ukraine have stopped the russian troops on the Kharkiv axis and are conducting counteroffensive actions.

This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The situation is difficult. The Defense Forces continue to defend themselves in the east and south of our country, inflict fire damage on the enemy. The main actions are taking place in the Kharkiv Region, Donetsk Region. As for the Kharkiv axis - the enemy is conducting offensive operations with the aim of creating a buffer zone. Currently, the enemy is stopped, the situation is under control, counteroffensive actions are being carried out," said Ihor Prokhorenko, a representative of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He noted that the occupiers are also conducting offensive actions in the east of the Kharkiv Region, planning to bypass the city of Kupiansk from the east, but they are not succeeding.

According to Prokhorenko, fierce fighting continues along almost the entire front line, the Defense Forces are inflicting heavy losses on the invader, Ukrainian artillery, unmanned systems, and aviation are actively working.

He also noted that the situation in the Sumy Region and the Chernihiv Region is under control, the enemy is amassing troops on the territory of the russian federation, is daily carrying out air and artillery strikes on border settlements, using UAVs, trying to destroy critical infrastructure facilities, and attacking with rockets and Shaheds.

Prokhorenko emphasized that the Defense Forces are aware of the enemy's plans and are doing everything to thwart them, measures are being taken to allocate reserves and means of fire damage in order to intercept the initiative on the battlefield.

As reported by the Ukrainian News agency, on May 23, the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, informed that in the Kharkiv Region, the russian occupiers got stuck in street battles for Vovchansk and suffered high losses, while on the Kupiansk axis, the situation is difficult in the Kyslivka area, and intensive battles are also ongoing on the approaches to Chasiv Yar, the fiercest battles take place on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove axes.

On May 17, Syrskyi reported that in the Kharkiv Region, the enemy expanded the zone of active hostilities by 70 kilometers, trying to force the Ukrainian army to use additional brigades from the reserve.