About 24,000 russian soldiers killed or wounded in Ukraine every month - Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said that the russian occupation army loses about 24,000 people killed and wounded in Ukraine every month.

He made the relevant statement during a speech to citizens, his words are quoted by NTV.

According to him, the russian dictator vladimir putin is ready to sacrifice a large number of russians for his imperialistic megalomania.

"There is a figure that says about 24,000 dead or seriously wounded Russian soldiers per month," Scholz said.

The Chancellor of Germany did not specify the basis on which this assessment of the losses of the russian army was made.

Recall that on May 26, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the statistics of losses of the russian army, according to which the number of killed and wounded occupiers exceeded 500,000 people.

In addition, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, russia has already lost more than 70,000 units of weapons and military equipment in Ukraine.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the day before, the Ukrainian military showed a video of the destruction of a russian S-400 anti-aircraft complex in the temporarily occupied part of the Donetsk Region.

We also reported that the Ukrainian military will receive additional leave for destroying the equipment of the russian occupation army.