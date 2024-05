Occupiers step up on 2 axes. General Staff reports situation at front

From the beginning of the previous day to 10:30 p.m. on May 26, 95 combat clashes took place at the front, the hottest situation remains on the Kupiansk and Pokrovsk axes, where more than half of all battles took place.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on its Facebook page, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

As of 10:30 p.m. on May 26, 95 combat clashes took place since the beginning of the day.

The russian aggressor is trying to use superiority in manpower and equipment and air support.

Ukrainian soldiers are repelling the enemy, and on some axes they themselves are carrying out effective assault actions to improve the stability of the defense and restore positions.

"During the day, the Russian occupiers carried out four missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine using 14 missiles and 46 airstrikes with 69 guided aerial bombs, used 311 kamikaze drones. They carried out more than 2,600 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas using various types of weapons," the message says.

There were 12 combat clashes with the russian invaders on the Kharkiv axis.

10 attacks were repulsed in the areas of the villages of Lyptsi and Ternova, fighting continues in the areas of Vovchansk and Starytsia.

In this axis, the group of occupying troops lost 118 people killed and wounded.

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed two tanks, seven unmanned aerial vehicles, eight cars, four units of special equipment. Four artillery systems and three cars were damaged.

Damage was also inflicted on 8 dugouts of the occupiers.

On the Kupiansk axis, the enemy 22 raids tried to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions.

Fighting took place, in particular, in the areas of Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Novoiehorivka, Druzheliubivka, Hrekivka, and Nevske settlements.

As of the end of last day, fighting continued near Petropavlivka, Berestove and Novoiehorivka, the situation is under control.

The enemy lost 69 people, a russian anti-aircraft vehicle and two guns were destroyed, another artillery system was damaged.

Three attempts by the enemy to advance were repulsed on the Liman axis. A battle continues in the district of Terny.

On the Kramatorsk axis, the enemy's attack was repulsed near Ivanivka. Another combat clash took place in the district of Andriivka.

On the Pokrovsk axis, during the day, the russian occupiers continued their attempts to wedge into the defense of the Armed Forces from the area of Ocheretyne – as of 10:30 p.m., four attacks continued, and there were also battles near Sokil and Umanske.

In total, 31 combat clashes took place on the axis, the enemy had partial success in some areas.

Ukrainian defenders are taking active measures to stabilize the situation.

The situation has not undergone significant changes in the rest of the axes.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, as of 10:30 p.m. on May 25, 90 combat clashes took place at the front, the situation being the hottest on the Kupiansk and Pokrovsk axes.

The russian army advanced near several settlements, including Chasiv Yar, in the Donetsk Region and occupied Netailove.