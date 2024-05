Russian army advances near Chasiv Yar and occupies Netaylove in Donetsk Region - DeepState

The russian army advanced near several settlements, including Chasiv Yar, in the Donetsk Region and occupied Netaylove.

This is reported by DeepState.

"The enemy advanced near Solodke, Novomykhaylivka, Sokol, Ocheretyne, Novooleksandrivka, Chasiv Yar, in Berestove and occupied Netaylove," analysts report.

Previously, DeepState analysts reported that the russians occupied Umanske and advanced in Ivanivka, Donetsk Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poland and the Baltic states are considering sending their troops into Ukraine if the russians succeed at the front.

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is against Ukraine's use of Western weapons to strike the aggressor country of russia.

However, analysts of the Institute for the Study of War believe that the US ban on striking russian territory with Western weapons seriously undermines Ukraine's ability to defend itself against russian offensive operations in the north of the Kharkiv Region.