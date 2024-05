Information in Reserve+ app has no legal force and is not analogue of official document

The information in the mobile application for persons liable for military service Reserve+ is not an official document, but is of an informational nature only, the developers of the service emphasize. Therefore, the application cannot be used in cases where the person liable for military service must present the corresponding document, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the "Questions and Answers" section of the application, questions about whether the information displayed in Reserve+ is an official document are included in the list of most frequently asked questions.

"Unfortunately, the information in the Reserve+ application from the Oberih register is not an official document yet," the application itself states.

At the same time, it is noted that the situation may change in the future and the documents will have legal force.

"The Reserve+ team is working on the launch of an electronic military registration document, which will have the same legal force as a paper one," the application states.

As previously reported, more than a million Ukrainians liable for military service have updated their data online through the Reserve+ mobile application.