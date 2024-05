Share:













The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has identified three locations on the territory of russia where the occupation forces are concentrated. Experts believe that the number of these forces is limited, but even such a number can force Ukraine to shift and stretch its troops along the state border in the event of offensive actions.

This is reported in the ISW report.

According to the Institute's estimates, russian troops are concentrated in the Graivoron-Borisovka-Proletarsky district in the west of the Belgorod Oblast. Satellite images show an increase in military activity at bases and warehouses in the area in recent weeks. However, the exact number of concentrated troops remains unknown, ISW experts say.

The Graivoron-Borisovka-Proletarsky area will allow russian troops to launch offensive operations south toward Zolochiv and Bohodukhiv, two Ukrainian cities northwest of Kharkiv, or west toward populated areas along the R-45 route that connects Bohodukhiv with Sumy.

ISW assumes that the occupiers can simultaneously conduct offensive operations in both directions. This will force Ukrainian forces to deploy troops on a larger section of the border in the Kharkiv and Sumy Regions.

Russian troops are also concentrating limited forces in the Kursk and Bryansk Oblasts near the border with the Sumy Region. Analysts believe that even a limited concentration of forces in these areas can lead to further strengthening of Ukrainian forces on the international border.

The russian armed forces are currently bringing the Northern Group of Forces to their planned strength and will likely launch limited offensive actions in the direction of Sumy-Kharkiv until they reach full strength.

"Even limited russian offensive operations in these areas would create pressure that would stretch Ukrainian forces along a wider front and possibly allow russian forces to establish tactical bridgeheads to support further operations either northwest of Kharkiv or toward Sumy," the report said.

However, the Northern Group of Forces, even after reaching the planned size, will not have sufficient strength to successfully encircle or capture Kharkiv or Sumy, the Institute is convinced.

Meanwhile, Poland and the Baltic states are considering sending their troops into Ukraine if the russians succeed on the front.