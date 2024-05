Share:













The russian occupation army transferred a large amount of equipment from the Voronezh Oblast of the russian federation to the Berdiansk axis through Mariupol.

This was announced by Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, in his Telegram channel.

"Voronezh Oblast. A large transfer towards Rostov was recorded by our "Resistance," he said.

According to Andriushchenko, there are at least 17 units of light armored multi-purpose tractors in the railway echelon.

"Furthermore, the trucks were identified as having been transferred to the Berdiansk axis through Mariupol. This confirms our hypothesis about the strengthening of the Zaporizhzhia axis," Andriushchenko added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, emphasized that russia's construction of a railway connection from russian Rostov through the land of the temporarily occupied south of Ukraine to the temporarily occupied Crimea is progressing and carries the threat of significantly complicating the advance for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, reported that the aggressor state of russia has almost completed the construction of a railway to connect with the southern temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. He noted that this could be a serious problem.