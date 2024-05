Share:













Copied



Russian president vladimir putin is not ready for peace, despite regular statements to the contrary.

French President Emmanuel Macron said this in an interview with CNBC.

The President of France noted that for him the establishment of a truce between the russian federation and Ukraine, which he hopes for during the Olympic Games, is not the end. According to him, sustainable peace is the end, and it is very important. Macron emphasized that the Olympic truce is a tradition and it is very important to use this window during the month. In his opinion, this is a very good opportunity, initially diplomatic, which is exactly why we need to interact with China.

" OK, you are on the peace side. Get with us and help us to do so, and, second, to maximize the level of pressure on those who decided to launch a war. And this is why I think this is a big clarification moment. Because, every week until now, President Putin was claiming to be available for peace,” President Emmanuel Macron said.

In real time, russia will say that they are not ready, and everything is clear to everyone in the world: "He is the one who decided to launch this war, and he is not ready to make peace," Macron said about putin.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he is working on a truce during the upcoming Summer Olympic Games, which will be held this summer in Paris.

On March 21, the Politico publication stated that in a private conversation, Macron said he considered the defeat of Ukraine in the war against russia possible.

On March 29, Macron expressed the possibility of the participation of russian dictator vladimir putin at the meeting of G-20 leaders in November in Brazil.