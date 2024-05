Share:













The russian army is building up groups near the borders of the Chernihiv and Sumy Regions.

The acting deputy chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Colonel Ihor Prokhorenko announced this during a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine - Ukrinform.

"As for the Sumy direction, the situation there is stable and controlled today, in the border areas the Russian Federation is holding a relevant group of troops, which is carrying out restraining actions, in order to prevent the transfer of our units to other threatening directions," said Prokhorenko.

According to him, russia is taking actions aimed at expanding its group on the border with the Chernihiv and the rest of the border of the Sumy Region.

"Every day there, the enemy carries out aviation and artillery strikes on the positions of our troops and civilian infrastructure, uses UAVs of the Shahed type," Prokhorenko said.

He added that the situation in other directions is stable, there are no drastic changes.

As reported by the Ukrainian News agency, on Monday, March 11, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, at which, in particular, they heard a report on the pace of construction of defensive lines, the task of providing protection in three lanes 2,000 km long.