Share:













Copied



Yesterday, May 23, the russian occupation army launched a missile attack on the printing house Factor-Druk in Kharkiv. As a result of the attack, people were killed and wounded, and 50,000 books were burned.

This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Yesterday's attack by russia on the Kharkiv Region, as a result of which people were killed and wounded, a printing house was destroyed and 50,000 books were burned, demonstrates that russia is at war with humanity and all aspects of normal life," Zelenskyy said in a statement.

He emphasized that russian terrorists kill adults and children, destroy cities and villages, leaving burnt spots where normal life used to be.

"Russian terror must lose. And for this, only one thing is needed - the determination of world leaders. Sufficient determination. Sufficient anti-aircraft defense of Ukrainian cities and communities, sufficient long-range capabilities of our soldiers, sufficiently bold political decisions," the President emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday, May 23, the russian occupiers attacked the printing house Factor-Druk in Kharkiv. This is one of the largest typographic complexes of a complete cycle in Europe, books of almost all Ukrainian publishing houses are printed there.