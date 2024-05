Identities of all those killed due to shelling of printing house in Kharkiv established

In Kharkiv, the identities of all those killed during the attack by the occupiers on the printing house Factor-Druk on May 23 were established.

Serhii Bolvinov, the head of the Investigative Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Kharkiv Region, reported this.

"During the night, we managed to establish the identities of all those killed during the attack on the printing house. A 26-year-old man from Kharkiv had to provide DNA samples to make sure that it was his mother. His mother worked as a typist at the printing house. Another colleague of hers, also a typist, also identified only after comparing DNA tests. The samples were provided by the 68-year-old mother. Criminalists call it a family search," the message says.

In the same way, they identified two more workers who were in the workshop at the time of the attack. One of them was a printer, the other a typist.

"Our experts worked with their daughters and confirmed the women's identities. Thanks to the DNA samples of own brother, they also identified the fourth victim," Bolvinov said.

The only one among the previously unidentified killed worked as a packer. The police searched for his parents in Sumy. And already in the evening they took an analysis.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday, May 23, the russian occupiers attacked the printing house Factor-Druk in Kharkiv. This is one of the largest typographic complexes of a complete cycle in Europe, books of almost all Ukrainian publishing houses are printed there.

In addition, the russian attack on the printing house in Kharkiv destroyed 50,000 books.