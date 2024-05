If russians were strong enough to conquer Ukraine, they would have already done it - Orban

Fears that russia will attack any NATO member are unfounded. The war in Ukraine, which has been going on for the third year in a row, has shown the limits of the russian federation's capabilities.

This was stated by the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban, Reuters reported on Friday, May 24.

Orban said that he does not consider the ability of russia, which cannot even defeat Ukraine, to absorb the entire Western world to be logical. According to him, fears about russia's ability to attack any NATO member "are unfounded."

"The war in Ukraine, which has been going on for the third year in a row, has shown the limits of russia's capabilities... The russian military is waging a serious and difficult war with the Ukrainians. If the russians were strong enough to defeat the Ukrainians in one fell swoop, they would have already done it," Prime Minister of Hungary said.

Orban noted that NATO's military capabilities far exceed those of Ukraine, so it is unlikely that russia or any other country will attack NATO: "The chances of that are extremely slim." The reference to the russian threat may be a prelude to deeper Western intervention in the war in Ukraine, the politician noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 8, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited Orban to the Peace Summit in Switzerland.

On April 21, Orban said that Europe is one step away from the West sending soldiers to Ukraine.

It will be recalled that on February 27, Orban stated that Hungary does not want to have a common border with russia again.