Prince William violates one of rules of royal security for sake of nine-year-old boy

Share:













Copied



Prince of Wales, the eldest son of King Charles III, William broke one of the main rules of royal security, during a visit to Cornwall. The ban applies to signing autographs and other unregulated actions related to signing anything.

This was reported by the Mirror.

During a visit to a local beach, the Prince was approached by a nine-year-old fan of the royal family with a broken arm. The boy asked William to leave an autograph on the cast. According to the press that accompanied the Prince, William smiled and agreed to fulfill the child's request.

"But don't tell anyone. I shouldn't do this," the Prince joked, hinting at the ban on leaving his signature in this way.

It is believed that the signatures of members of the royal family can be copied and then forged, so, for example, Princess Kate Middleton and King Charles III always refuse this request from fans.

In 2023, at a flower show in London, Princess Kate revealed that she was not allowed to write her name on some drawings made by schoolchildren. Charles III also rejected similar requests, explaining: "I'm sorry, I'm not allowed to do that."

As previously reported, Prince William made a secret trip to Poland last year to visit a military base in Rzeszów where British troops were stationed. He thanked them, as well as their British colleagues, for helping Ukraine.