Share:













Copied



Today, May 24, official negotiations on the text of the agreement on security guarantees between Ukraine and Poland begin.

The head of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, announced this during a joint briefing with the speaker of the Polish Senate, Małgorzata Maria Kidawa-Błońska, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Separately, I would like to say that today is a very important day in the history of our relations. Because today we are starting official negotiations on the text of the agreement on security guarantees between Ukraine and Poland and we want this agreement to be as ambitious as possible," he said.

Stefanchuk thanked the speaker of the Polish Senate for Poland's active participation in supporting President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's peace formula, as well as for Poland's participation at the highest level in the peace summit to be held in Switzerland on June 15-16 this year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 15, the Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland, Vasyl Zvarych, announced that Ukraine and Poland are working on a draft bilateral agreement on security guarantees.

We will remind you that earlier Zelenskyy announced the preparation of seven more agreements on security guarantees, in particular with the USA.