The head of the National Police, Ivan Vyhivskyi, said that the police will detain and deliver to the territorial recruitment and social support centers persons liable for military service who are wanted by military commissars.

He said this in an interview with Interfax, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Vyhivskyi noted that the police will not directly serve summonses to the territorial recruitment and social support centers - this is not provided for by law.

However, according to the law, a police officer has the right to demand from a male person aged from 18 to 60 to present a military registration document together with an identity document, and has the opportunity to read and record the data contained in the documents.

The head of the police said that if during the check the person does not have military registration documents and documents certifying the person, the policeman can detain him for 3 hours.

"If a person who, in accordance with the request of the territorial recruitment and social support center, has committed an administrative offense provided for in Articles 210, 210-1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses, is identified, then in such a case the police officer is authorized to carry out administrative detention and deliver the conscript to the territorial recruitment and social support center," Vyhivskyi noted.

He added that if the police stopped the man, but he is running away, then they have the right to apply coercive measures.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Vyhivskyi previously opposed giving the police the authority to issue summonses separately from the military. The country's chief police officer also responded to officials who suggested sending 100,000 policemen to the front.