In 2024, expenditures on medicine will increase by 15% to UAH 239 billion – Shmyhal

Healthcare expenditures in 2024 will total UAH 239 billion, up 15% or UAH 31 billion year over year.

This follows from a statement by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal made public during the Government meeting on November 10, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"We are adding UAH 16 billion to the medical guarantee program. We will fully provide the stated need of the Ministry of Health for medicines and medical products for the treatment of cardiovascular and oncological diseases," Shmyhal added.

Also, according to him, a pilot project of free dentures for veterans will be launched.

"UAH 1 billion will be allocated for the provision of shelters and safe conditions in hospitals. The medical reform will continue to improve the quality of medical services in every corner of the country," Shmyhal said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on November 9, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the state budget for 2024.