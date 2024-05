Share:













Copied



On May 23, power engineers restored the 750 kV Dniprovska power transmission line, which is the main power line of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Region).

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Yesterday, due to technical reasons, the 750 kV overhead line Dniprovska, which is the main power line of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP, was disconnected. The station remained powered by the 330 kV reserve line Zaporizhzhia TPP - Ferosplavna. Within three hours, Ukrainian power engineers put the line into operation," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 23, the Zaporizhzhia NPP was threatened with another blackout.