Zaporizhzhia NPP under threat of another blackout - Energoatom

Share:













Copied



The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (Zaporizhzhia NPP) is again threatened with blackout. Today, May 23, the external overhead line was disconnected.

This was reported by the Energoatom Telegram channel.

"Today, May 23, 2024, at 1:31 p.m., the external overhead line PL-750 kV Dniprovska, which connects the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP with the United Energy System of Ukraine, was disconnected. Currently, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe is connected to the Ukrainian energy system only by a power transmission line PL-330 kV Zaporizka TPP - Ferosplavna,” Energoatom writes.

If the power transmission line Zaporizka TPP - Ferosplavna fails, it will threaten an accident at the station.

Energoatom reminds that since the beginning of the occupation, the Zaporizhzhia NPP has already experienced eight complete blackouts and one partial blackout. During the latter, diesel generators and a security system were started.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 7, the IAEA informed that a drone detonated on the territory of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

On April 13, the russian occupiers announced a complete shutdown of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

On April 14, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that russia was preparing to carry out a provocation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP under a false flag.